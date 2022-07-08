AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 8TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 8TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Weak cold front passing the region Friday, coming along with limited moisture. Isolated showers and a quick rumble of thunder into the late evening hours, but most staying dry. Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

High pressure providing a quiet weekend and start to the new workweek. Decreasing clouds through Saturday morning, then mostly sunny and staying dry through the afternoon. Mainly clear and cool overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Sunshine returns Sunday courtesy of high pressure. Highs near 80 degrees, then overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Increasing heat and moisture Monday with highs nearing 90 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday and into midweek with our next frontal system moving through the region.

FRIDAY NIGHT: ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE EARLY. MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS, WINDY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

