AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 8TH: 82°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 8TH: 57°
FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM
FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM
Weak cold front passing the region Friday, coming along with limited moisture. Isolated showers and a quick rumble of thunder into the late evening hours, but most staying dry. Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.
High pressure providing a quiet weekend and start to the new workweek. Decreasing clouds through Saturday morning, then mostly sunny and staying dry through the afternoon. Mainly clear and cool overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.
Sunshine returns Sunday courtesy of high pressure. Highs near 80 degrees, then overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Increasing heat and moisture Monday with highs nearing 90 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday and into midweek with our next frontal system moving through the region.
FRIDAY NIGHT: ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE EARLY. MOSTLY CLOUDY
LOW: 60
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 79 LOW: 46
SUNDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 80 LOW: 52
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY
HIGH: 90 LOW: 65
TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS, WINDY
HIGH: 89 LOW: 63
WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS
HIGH: 82 LOW: 58
THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE
HIGH: 81 LOW: 56
FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 84 LOW: 58
