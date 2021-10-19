A nice and sunny Tuesday is in store for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 38°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:20 PM

What a cool start to the day! Temperatures this morning were in the 30s and low 40s. You definitely need that jacket this morning but a warm-up is in store for the Twin Tiers as we head into this afternoon. Winds are out of the southwest which will usher in this warmer air mass and we will also see plenty of sunshine today. The combination of these two will lead to above average temperatures this afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 60s. Overnight, we start off clear but will see some high level clouds late overnight. These clouds will move in and out, so we will start Wednesday off mostly clear. Lows overnight tonight fall into the low 50s. For Wednesday, sunshine holds with just a few high level clouds possible. Above average temperatures continue with highs for the day reaching the low 70s.

Things start to change on Thursday as a cold front moves through. Cloud cover increases throughout the day with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms likely as that cold front moves through during the day on Thursday. Highs on Thursday are once again above average with temperatures sitting into the upper 60s. Some showers may linger into Friday but more seasonable temperatures return with highs reaching near 60. Over the weekend, temperatures remain into the mid to upper 50s with some lake-effect showers possible on Saturday. On Sunday, we stay mostly dry and have some broken cloud cover. For Monday, shower chances return and temperatures stay into the 50s.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 51​​​​

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUD COVER. STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

