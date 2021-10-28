A nice fall day today is followed by a rainy end to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 35°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:07 PM

This morning starts off on a colder note with temperatures into the 30s. It is also a foggy morning for portions of the Twin Tiers. The fog will start to lift by the late morning hours. Aside from the fog, we are mostly clear sky cover wise as an area of high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Things start to slowly change this afternoon. Some mid to high level clouds move in this afternoon but will still allow for some sunshine. Temperatures today will rise into the low 60s. Overnight, cloud cover continues to build into the region ahead of our next weather system which is an area of low pressure. Lows tonight fall into the low 40s. Tomorrow we start off dry but cloudy. Rain starts to move in during the late afternoon as that area of low pressure moves northward. The rain could be heavy at times. Highs on Friday reach back into the mid 50s.

Rain continues into Saturday but it becomes a little more scattered. As of right now, accumulations look to range upwards of 1-2 inches when all is said and done. We just had a rain event on Tuesday, so we are sensitive to more rain. Weather alerts might be issued due to the rain. Highs on Saturday reach the upper 50s. Sunday still sees some isolated showers. This time it is lake-effect showers as we have a northwest wind. These showers look to mainly be in the morning and early afternoon. Stray showers are possible during the evening. Temperatures for Halloween, Sunday, reach near 60.

Drier conditions return for Monday with just a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures once again reach the upper 50s. Shower chances are quick to return as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs both days reach the low 50s.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43​​​​

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

