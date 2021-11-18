A rainy day across the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 18TH 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 18TH: 29°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Today will be quite the rainy day here across the Twin Tiers with a cold front moving through. Rain showers are currently working their way into the Twin Tiers and rain will fully overspread the region as we head into the afternoon. By late evening, the cold front will be out of the Twin Tiers completely. Accumulations from the rain will generally be about a quarter of an inch. Highs today will reach the upper 50s. We actually were waking up into the 50s across the Southern Tier. Temperatures will continue to rise or stay into the 50s as we head throughout this afternoon.

As the overnight hours roll around, a westerly wind behind the cold front helps bring in this cold air mass over the warm Great Lakes. This results in lake-effect rain and snow showers during the beginning of the overnight and then all snow showers by the late overnight hours. Little accumulation is expected from the snow showers. Some of the snow may stick to the grass or on cars. Higher elevations could pick up a dusting of snow. Temperatures tonight fall into the low 30s.

For Friday, we deal with lingering flurries throughout mainly the morning. Lake-effect showers taper off later on Friday and cloud cover starts to decrease. This is due to an area of high pressure moving into the region. Mostly clear conditions are expected Friday into Saturday. These clear conditions are short-lived as cloud cover increases throughout the day Saturday ahead of an area of low pressure and its warm front that moves through on Sunday. Temperatures Friday and Saturday are into the mid 40s.

A warm front moves in for Sunday bringing the chance for rain showers and an increase in temperatures. Highs on Sunday rise into the upper 40s. Some rain showers may linger into the morning of Monday. Cloud cover holds throughout the afternoon Monday with temperatures staying into the upper 40s as we are under this warm air mass associated with this warm front that moves through on Sunday. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, a cold front moves through bringing the chance for rain and snow showers but also a drop in temperatures. Rain and snow showers linger into Tuesday and highs on Tuesday only rise into the upper 30s. Clouds decrease Wednesday with some sunshine possible and temperatures rebound into the 40s.

Have an amazing day!

