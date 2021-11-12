A rainy start to our Friday but sunshine returns this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 12TH 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 12TH: 30°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:52 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:50 PM

What a rainy start to our day! A cold front is moving through and is bringing plenty of rain with it. This will not be the case throughout the whole day. The cold front will exit the Twin Tiers by late morning and dry air moves in behind it. Cloud cover decreases and some sunshine will return for this afternoon which will be a nice end to the workweek. Temperatures throughout the day will fluctuate in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight, cloud cover increases once again ahead of a developing area of low pressure. This area of low pressure will just be developing, so some isolated rain and snow showers are possible late overnight and into tomorrow morning. No real accumulation is expected from the rain or snow. Lows tonight fall into the upper 30s. After the rain and snow showers move out during the late morning to early afternoon, cloud cover breaks apart and we get a dry period. Our winds also shift to have a westerly component which is perfect for a lake-effect setup. Generally, we will just deal with the cloud cover across the Southern Tier. Some spotty lake-effect rain and snow showers are possible in Steuben County. Highs tomorrow are lower into the upper 40s.

More unsettled weather returns for the end of the weekend. Another area of low pressure moves in for Sunday into Monday which brings the chance for some rain and snow showers. Highs for Sunday rise into the low to mid 40s. Typically, our highs are in the low 50s right now. A dusting of snow is possible overnight Sunday into Monday as we deal with that area of low pressure. Heading into Monday, the area of low pressure exits with a mix of sun and clouds remaining after it leaves. Dry weather really returns for Tuesday and Wednesday but we hold onto the cloud cover. Temperatures also start to increase from Tuesday into Wednesday. On Tuesday, highs reach the mid 40s while on Wednesday they reach the mid 50s. A cold front moves through on Thursday bringing with it the chance for some rain showers.

Have a great Friday!

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, AM SHOWERS, PM SUN

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE AM RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

