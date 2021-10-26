A rainy Tuesday. Dry weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 57°

*Flash Flood Watch in effect for Bradford and Tioga (N.Y.) counties until 12:00 AM Wednesday*

Rain rain go away! Today is quite the rainy day across the Twin Tiers. This rain is associated with a developing Nor’easter that is off the East Coast. An area of low pressure that moved eastward from the Midwest and another area of low pressure that moved northward from the South are merging while combining their energy to produce this Nor’easter. For us here in the Twin Tiers, we will deal with a rainy Tuesday as rain rotates around the developing Nor’easter. It may also be windy at times with winds upwards of 20 to 25 MPH. Due to the rain, clouds, and also northwest flow bringing in cooler air, temperatures will actually decrease as the day progresses. Our high for the day actually happened earlier today. Overnight, we deal with some lingering showers early but will dry out as the overnight hours go by. Lows tonight sit into the upper 40s. Drier weather returns for Wednesday as an area of high pressure moves into the region. This will allow for some breaks in the cloud cover and also drier conditions. Temperatures on Wednesday rise into the upper 50s.

Dry weather continues into Thursday but cloud cover will be on the increase. This increase in cloud cover is ahead of our next weather system that moves in on Friday. Highs on Thursday reach into the low 60s. On Friday, shower chances return as an area of low pressure approaches from the West. Temperatures on Friday remain seasonable into the the mid 50s. Heading into the weekend, we deal with lingering showers on Saturday and some spotty lake-effect showers on Sunday which is Halloween. It will not be a washout for Halloween, you may just have to dodge some spotty showers. Temperatures through the weekend remain seasonable into the 50s. Dry conditions return for Monday as we just deal with a mix of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44​​​​

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: GENERALLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

