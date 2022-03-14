Above average temperatures this week
AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 14TH: 43°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 14TH: 22°
MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM
MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:13 PM
Frontal boundary draped over the region keeping stubborn clouds overhead Monday evening and overnight. Staying dry and temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows.
Dry start to Tuesday, but a frontal boundary dropping south will lead to the chance for late day rain showers. Any rainfall staying light. Otherwise, mainly cloudy afternoon and highs into the low to mid 50s. Spotty light showers possible overnight. Lows again in the mid to upper 30s.
Drying out early Wednesday and decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs near 60, mild for this time of the year. Overnight lows near 40 degrees. Filtered sunshine for our St. Patrick’s Day. Slight chance for a shower, but most staying dry. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Frontal system moving in Friday and for the start of the weekend. Increasing clouds Friday and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance for rain showers Friday night and for the start of the weekend. If showers last long enough, we could see some snow mix in overnight. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 50 degrees. Stray showers around Sunday, then drying out into early next week.
TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF LIGHT SHOWERS
HIGH: 55 LOW: 35
WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS
HIGH: 60 LOW: 38
THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE
HIGH: 64 LOW: 42
FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS
HIGH: 64 LOW: 41
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 51 LOW: 32
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 47 LOW: 31
MONDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS
HIGH: 54 LOW: 29
