AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 13TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 13TH: 33°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:33 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:46 PM

Warm front lifting through the region Wednesday. Quick round of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon, then another round moves through for the evening and early overnight. Overall, it won’t be a washout. Decreasing clouds late and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Increasing clouds early Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the region. Chance for a quick round of showers and rumbles of thunder returns for the late morning and early afternoon. Nothing severe expected for our area, but strong wind gusts will be possible. Highs Thursday near 70 degrees, mild for this time of the year. Decreasing clouds for the evening and dry for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

High pressure provides a mainly dry end to the workweek. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 60s with a breezy southwesterly wind. Increasing clouds for the evening with a chance for spotty showers returning into the overnight. Lows into the 40s. A slow moving cold front brings the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms for the start of the weekend. Overall, it won’t be a washout. Breezy and highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Breezy northwesterly wind in favor of lake-enhancement Easter Sunday. Stray showers possible, but best chances to our north and west. Highs approaching 50. Chance for showers returns for early next week.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

