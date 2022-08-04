AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 4TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 4TH: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:03 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:23 PM

Scattered rainfall Thursday afternoon becoming isolated in coverage for the overnight. Additional rainfall overnight staying light. Clouds continue and fog develops. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Front stalls over the region Friday with a couple weak waves rotating along the boundary. Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms, best timing in the afternoon and evening. Potential for slow moving thunderstorms, which may produce heavy rainfall. Keeping an eye on the typical poor drainage areas. Overall flooding concern is low due to dry conditions, though. Highs Friday in the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Active weather continues for the weekend and early next week with on-and-off again chances for rainfall. Best timing for rainfall this weekend and Monday during peak heating hours, but it won’t be a washout. Highs for the weekend and Monday near 90 degrees, but heat index values into the 90s for the afternoons. Front moves through Tuesday, keeping a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Rainfall may linger Wednesday before high pressure builds back into the region. Highs midweek near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY TO ISOLATED SHOWERS. FOG

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAINFALL MAY LINGER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

