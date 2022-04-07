AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 7TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 7TH: 31°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:40 PM

A slow moving boundary pushing through the region Thursday. Rain continuing into the evening with pockets of heavy rainfall before sunset. Activity winds down as the sun sets, but stray light shower or patchy drizzle sticking around for the overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows near 40 degrees.

Most off to a dry start Friday morning with broken cloud cover. Chance for scattered showers redevelops for the afternoon as our next disturbance passes through. Isolated rumble of thunder possible, which may produce a brief downpour. Overall rainfall staying light, though. Breezy southwesterly winds helping temperatures into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees for afternoon highs. Showers come to an end for the most part around sunset, but a stray shower still possible late. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Unsettled weather continues for the weekend as a slow moving system continues to impact the region. Chance for scattered showers Saturday. Breezy with highs near 50 degrees, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Potential for light snow to mix into any stray rain showers Saturday night and Sunday morning, but not sticking around for long. No snow accumulation. Stray lake-effect possible Sunday, mainly for central and western New York. Breezy northwest winds keeping us slightly cooler than average with highs in the mid to upper 40s. At this early vantage point, the area is looking mainly dry for early next week. Highs Monday near 60 degrees, then highs near 70 degrees for midweek. Chance for showers returns midweek.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE MORNING SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 39

