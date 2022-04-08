AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 8TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 8TH: 31°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:41 PM

Upper-level disturbance over the region this weekend with a few weak waves moving through brings the chance for on-and-off again showers. Scattered showers Friday evening. Showers diminish for the most part as the sun goes down, but a stray shower then again possible into the predawn hours. Mostly cloudy and lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Chance for scattered showers redevelops for Saturday afternoon as another wave passes through. Isolated rumble of thunder possible, which may produce a brief downpour. Overall rainfall staying light, though. Breezy westerly winds and highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Showers come to an end for the most part around sunset, but a stray shower still possible late. Lows near 30 degrees.

Stray lake-effect possible Sunday with a breezy northwest wind also keeping us slightly cooler than average. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Precipitation type will be mainly rainfall, but wet snow may mix in early morning and overnight for higher elevations. Overall showers staying light. No snow accumulation. Sunday night’s lows near 30 degrees. Dry start to the new workweek, but there is a slight chance for showers overnight. Highs Monday near 60 degrees. Slight chance for showers into early Tuesday morning, but most remaining dry. Highs back into the 60s to near 70 degrees for midweek. Chance for showers returns midweek.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE MORNING SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 32

