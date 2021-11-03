Another day with the chance to see lake-effect precipitation

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 33°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:41 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:59 PM

The weather is on repeat this week as we deal with another day of lake-effect precipitation. Some flurries were falling across portions of the Southern Tier this morning. This is now turning into a cold rain. Lake-effect precipitation continues into this afternoon but the cloud cover will start to break apart. It will be more of a mix of sun and clouds as we head throughout the afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid 40s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 20s. A colder night is in store for us. Cloud cover remains patchy for the beginning of the overnight hours but increases late overnight and into tomorrow morning. Speaking of tomorrow, the repeat button is hit again. Temperatures rise into the upper 40s. More cloud cover builds in as the day progresses and we once again see lake-effect precipitation developing during the afternoon. For today and tomorrow, the lake-effect precipitation will generally be a cold rain but some mixing is possible and some wet snowflakes may fall as well since the upper atmosphere is colder than where we are at the surface.

Things start to change as we head into Friday. An area of high pressure builds into the region which allows for us to get a break from the lake-effect precipitation that we have been seeing and also get some sunshine to return. Mostly sunny conditions hold through Friday and into Saturday. Sunday is a mix of sun and clouds day. Temperatures heading into the weekend are into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Cloud cover increases for Monday with us still staying dry and temperatures remaining into the mid 50s. Tuesday sees decreasing cloud cover with temperatures continuing to increase into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, LAKE-EFFECT PRECIPITATION

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, LAKE-EFFECT PRECIPITATION

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

