Chance for midweek showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 14TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 14TH: 21°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Mid and high-level clouds building into the region through late Tuesday night. Staying dry for the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Increasing moisture Wednesday as a warm front moves into the region. Chance for showers returns for the afternoon and evening hours. While pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible, overall rainfall for the day won’t be a concern. Otherwise, turning mainly cloudy and still mild for this time of the year with the help of a breezy southerly wind. Highs into the mid to upper 40s. Spotty showers linger into the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Warm front continues to lift through the region Thursday morning, which is then followed by a late day cold front. Most of the day stays drying with building cloud cover. Breezy southwest winds helping afternoon temperatures to near 60 degrees, well above average for this time of the year. Chance for showers returns shortly after sunset as a cold front moves in, and showers linger into the early overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. Increasing mid and high-level clouds to end the workweek as upper-level moisture moves in ahead of our next low pressure system. Highs Friday near 50 degrees.

Low pressure moves into the region from the south for the start of the weekend. Chance for a wintery mix to rain returns Saturday, then to light snow overnight. At this early vantage point, this is looking like a mainly rain event. Highs near 40 degrees, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Chance for showers Sunday with winds in favor of lake-effect. Highs into the 30s with a breezy northwest wind. Drying out early next week.

WEDNESDAY: TURNING MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

​​FRIDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX/SNOW TO RAIN

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

