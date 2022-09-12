AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH: 51°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:23 PM

Frontal system continues to impact the region for the start of the workweek. Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms continue Monday evening and early overnight. Showers become isolated after midnight. Fog develops, especially for valley locations. Muggy and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Upper-level low pressure impacting the region through Tuesday. Chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continues through the afternoon. Otherwise, some breaks in cloud cover as drier air filters in by late day. Highs Tuesday near 70 degrees. Rainfall tapers by late evening, decreasing clouds into the overnight. Another round of fog late and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Cool northwest wind Wednesday in favor of some lake-enhanced showers, best chances into the Finger Lakes. Otherwise, mix of sun and clouds. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Drying out for the overnight with decreasing clouds. Lows in the low to mid 50s. High pressure in place Thursday through Saturday. Sunshine returns along with dry conditions. Highs to end the workweek near 70 degrees, slightly cooler than average for this time of the year. Southerly winds warm us up for the weekend. Slight chance for rainfall Sunday, then chance for showers and thunderstorms again early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

LOW: 60

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

