AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 30TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 30TH: 44°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:51 PM

Upper-level moisture from Ian streaming up from the south Friday. Building clouds for the evening into the overnight. Chance for stray showers late into the predawn hours Saturday, mainly for those in the Northern Tier. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Moisture from Ian is now forecast to track farther north with a frontal boundary slower to push through from the north. Passing light showers possible Saturday, very hit or miss across the Twin Tiers. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and cooler than average. Highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers continues across the area overnight. Overall rainfall for the day under 0.50″, so no hydro concerns. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Front drops through the region Sunday morning, pushing moisture to our south. After an early morning shower, most of the day remains dry. Mid/high clouds overhead to end the weekend. Highs Sunday in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees with a breezy northeast wind. High pressure the main weather-maker early next week. Upper-level moisture leaving lingering high clouds into midweek. Highs Monday and Tuesday near 60 degrees, then into the 60s for midweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE, THEN MAINLY DRY & BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

