AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 46°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:58 PM

Low pressure impacting the region for the start of the workweek. Breezy west/southwest wind Monday bringing scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder into the early evening. Rainfall becomes isolated as the sun goes down, mainly just impacting western portions of Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties. Otherwise, partial clearing with less cloud cover farther east you go. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clouds building back into Tuesday morning and scattered showers redevelop for the afternoon as winds stay in favor of lake-enhancement. Isolated rumble of thunder again possible for peak heating hours. Breezy west/southwest wind and highs near 60 degrees. Spotty showers continue into the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Front dropping into the area Wednesday. Scattered showers again for the afternoon. Breezy northwest wind and cooler than average. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Stubborn clouds with an isolated shower overnight. Lows into the 40s. Isolated showers still possible into early Thursday, then high pressure takes hold. Drying out for the end of the workweek with sunshine returning. Highs Thursday approaching 60 degrees, then into the 60s for highs Friday. High pressure holds for most of the weekend, helping to keep tropical moisture to our south. Still, just a slight chance for rainfall with additional cloud cover into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED TO ISOLATED SHOWERS. PARTIAL CLEARING

LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCTD SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCTD. SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: EARLY MORNING SHOWERS POSSIBLE, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

