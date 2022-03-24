AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 24TH: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 24TH: 25°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:24 PM

Another disturbance moving through the area Thursday evening and early overnight. Scattered showers returning after sunset and continuing for the early overnight. Activity tapers for the most part after midnight, but a stray shower still possible through late. Lows near 40 degrees.

Stray showers stick around through Friday, but overall staying light. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and windy end to the workweek. Highs Friday near 50 degrees, near average for this time of the year. Southwest winds with gusts over 20 mph possible at times. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

On-and-off again showers continue for the weekend as multiple waves move through the region. Daytime hours will see light rainfall, but late day and overnight hours could see light snow showers as temperatures drop. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 40s. Highs Sunday near freezing. Limited sunshine and windy conditions both day. A strong northwest in favor of lake-enhanced showers Sunday into early Monday morning. Colder than average temperatures continue Monday with highs only near 30 degrees. Slightly warmer into midweek.

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 12

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. FLURRIES MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

