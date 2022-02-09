Chance for showers continues through the end of the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 9TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 9TH: 16°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:32 PM

Weak disturbance moving through the Twin Tiers brings the chance for slow moving drizzle or sleet Wednesday evening. Then, an overnight cold front keeps the chance for light rain to snow showers into the predawn hours Thursday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and lows near freezing.

Cold front moves through early Thursday morning. Chance for stray snow showers mixing with rain into the afternoon as temperatures warm above freezing. Second cold front moves through late day into the evening, which brings another shot of cold air along with the chance for more showers. Highs ahead of the cold front near 40 degrees. Winds out of the west/southwest 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph possible. Potential for a brief snow squall in the Finger Lakes for the late day hours, which would bring a brief burst of snowfall. Overall accumulations staying light, though. Average amounts for the day of a trace to 0.5″. Drying out late overnight. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

Dry start to Friday, but with building clouds into the afternoon. Again breezy with highs near 40 degrees. Another frontal system moving in brings the chance for rain and snow showers by the evening and for the overnight. Lows near freezing. Lingering showers Saturday as another cold front moves through. Highs ahead of the cold front into the mid to upper 30s. A breezy northwest wind ushers colder temperatures in overnight with lows nearing 10 degrees. Models hinting at a coastal low moving to our east Sunday, which may just skim our area. For now, keeping a slight chance for showers. Highs near 20 degrees. Stray lake-effect possible Monday. Otherwise, main concern being the cold temperatures. Highs again near 20 degrees. High pressure builds back in for midweek with slightly warmer temperatures also returning.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

​​FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE PM RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 1

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 20 LOW: 2

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

