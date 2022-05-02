AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 2ND: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 2ND: 39°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:08 PM

Frontal boundary bringing Monday’s rainfall pushing east of the Twin Tiers through the evening. Leftover moisture brings the potential for patchy drizzle into the early overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Dry start to Tuesday. Breaks in cloud cover possible early, but quick to turn cloudy again into the afternoon as our next weather-maker moves in. Breezy southerly winds helping temperatures into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees for afternoon highs. Chance for showers returns by late day and overnight. Weak instability present overnight, which may bring a quick rumble of thunder to the area. Downpour possible with any thunderstorm that may develop, but overall rainfall won’t be a concern. Lows nearing 50 degrees.

Scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder into Wednesday morning. Wrap around moisture brings the chance for additional showers through the afternoon. Staying breezy and highs Wednesday near 60 degrees. Frontal system moves out of the region and high pressure begins to build overnight. Drying out with decreasing clouds. Lows nearing 40 degrees. Staying dry through Thursday. Highs into the mid to upper 60s. Low pressure moving to our south Friday and Saturday brings the chance for showers. Otherwise, cloudy end to the workweek and start to the weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday near 60 degrees. High pressure builds into the region Sunday and for early next week.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN SHOWERS/T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 40

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PASSING RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 42

