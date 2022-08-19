AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 19TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 19TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:03 PM

Ridge of high pressure giving us a quiet end to the workweek. Mostly clear Friday evening, then mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Patchy valley fog late. Lows near 60 degrees.

Passing weak disturbances this weekend brings rainfall back into the forecast. Mostly to partly sunny Saturday. Increasing heat and moisture combined with a weak wave late day gives us a chance for pop-up showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Not a complete washout, and not as widespread as rainfall was early in the week. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 80s. Drying out for the overnight with intervals of clouds. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Chance for stray showers and a few rumbles of thunder Sunday morning, then chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and into the early evening. Isolated strong thunderstorm possible late day with gusty winds the main concern. Again, not a complete washout as there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day. Highs Sunday near 80 degrees. Stray rainfall may stick around for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Best chances for rainfall arrives early next week with low pressure moving into the region. Highs Monday and Tuesday near 80 degrees. High pressure builds into the region midweek, which will help limit rainfall chances.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 54

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT. TURNING MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

