AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 11TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 11TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

High pressure moving out through Monday night. Building cloud cover through the evening and overnight, turning mostly cloudy for late. Stray shower or isolated rumble of thunder possible into the predawn hours Tuesday. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Stray shower or rumble of thunder possible early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy start to the day. Cold front moving in brings the chance for late day showers and thunderstorms. Potential for isolated strong/severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail the main concerns. Potential for a downpour with any thunderstorm, but overall rainfall will not be a concern. Breezy southwest/west winds for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 80s. Drying out for the overnight. Patchy fog late and lows near 60 degrees.

Weak disturbance Wednesday brings the potential for a pop-up shower and rumble of thunder through the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees. Dry overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. High pressure builds in for the end of the workweek and start of the weekend. Dry weather returns under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Thursday and Friday in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Chance for rainfall returns Sunday and for early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY RAINFALL POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 66

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS & STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

