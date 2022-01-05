Chance for showers to end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 5TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 5TH: 16°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:50 PM

Cold front moving Wednesday evening into the overnight. Winds in favor of lake-effect showers, but with limited moisture. Otherwise, broken cloud cover and breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance for stray lake-effect showers continues Thursday. Best chances for snowfall staying west of our area, though. Breaks in clouds cover early in the day, then mainly cloudy into the evening. Breezy with highs into the low to mid 30s, near average for this time of the year. Low pressure rides up the coast Thursday night into Friday, which brings the chance for light snowfall. Models showing this system staying far enough south and east to have minimal impact for us here in the Twin Tiers. As the system moves off the coast Friday morning, winds turn in favor of lake-effect showers through the remainder of the day. Snowfall totals from Thursday night through Friday night of a trace-2″. Thursday night’s lows in the low to mid 20s. Windy Friday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure builds into the region Saturday, providing a quiet start to the weekend. Highs near 30 degrees. Next weather-maker moves in Sunday. Chance for snowfall returns late Saturday night, turning to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain into Sunday morning, then to rain showers through the remainder of the day. Highs near 40 degrees and windy. Colder into early next week with a chance for lake-effect showers.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS, THEN CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW TO SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 19

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter