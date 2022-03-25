AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 25TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 25TH: 26°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:25 PM

Light rain moving in late Friday afternoon and for the early evening. Showers then become scattered to spotty for the overnight with the loss of daytime heating. Light snow may mix in for higher elevations as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows.

On-and-off again rain and snow showers continue for the weekend as multiple waves move through the region. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 40s, coming along with a west/northwest wind with gusts over 20 mph at times. Any showers during the daytime staying as light rainfall, then showers at night turning to light snowfall. Lows near 30 degrees.

Highs Sunday only near freezing, well below average for this time of the year. Northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts over 25 mph at times possible. Winds in favor of colder than average temperatures along with lake-effect snow showers. Lingering showers overnight into early Monday morning. Lows into the teens. Snowfall totals for the weekend of a trace-2″, highest amounts into the higher elevations of the Finger Lakes. Colder than average temperatures continue Monday with some locations not even breaking 30 degrees for afternoon highs. Slightly warmer into midweek, but chance for showers continues.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 11

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES& WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

