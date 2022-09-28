AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 28TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 28TH: 45°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:55 PM

Breezy north/northwest wind into Wednesday evening in favor of lake-enhancement. Scattered showers into the early evening, then isolated showers around for the overnight. Stubborn clouds overhead into the predawn hours. Lows into the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Isolated showers still possible into early Thursday, then high pressure takes hold. Drying out into the afternoon with gradual clearing. Still, northerly winds ushering cool air into the region. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees, cooler than average for this time of the year. Limited cloud cover with a light wind Thursday night setting the stage for frost to develop. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

High pressure still over the region Friday and for the weekend, helping to keep tropical moisture to our south. Staying dry Friday, then a slight chance for rainfall this weekend. Otherwise, upper-level moisture moving overhead bringing additional cloud cover. Highs for the weekend into the 60s. Slight chance for rainfall into early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED TO ISOLATED SHOWERS. PARTIAL CLEARING

LOW: 48

THURSDAY: EARLY MORNING SHOWERS POSSIBLE, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: INCREASING HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

