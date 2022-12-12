AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 12TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 12TH: 24°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly cloudy this evening, but cloud cover moves out later tonight. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover in the Twin Tiers decreases overnight from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Temperatures are on a sharp decline, so be sure to bundle up a little more tonight. Lows in the mid teens.

TOMORROW:

Waking up to a mostly sunny and cold morning on Tuesday. Slightly warmer in the afternoon with highs near the upper 30’s. Conditions remain dry as high pressure gains control of the region. Overnight, pleasant weather continues with calm winds. Lows in the upper teens.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND:

Mostly clear skies remain for Wednesday until the overnight hours. Cloud cover builds up by that time as high pressure moves out of the Twin Tiers. Early Thursday, a large, long-lasting low pressure system moves into the region from far out west. Scattered rain and snow showers are likely for all of Thursday as the low pressure system brings a heavy disturbance to the area. Some showers could be lake effect. Rain and snow continue for Friday and part of Saturday, but dryness returns Saturday afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the weekend with temperatures slightly below average.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY WARMER

HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: RAIN AND SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: RAIN AND SNOW, THEN RAIN

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: SNOW IN THE MORNING, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

