Cloud cover increases throughout the day but we stay mostly dry

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 4TH 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 4TH: 32°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:42 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:58 PM

Another day that we deal with some lake-effect precipitation. This morning started off with some lake-effect precipitation but most of it did not make it to the ground while some did see some flurries this morning as temperatures were in the upper 20s to low 30s. As we head throughout this afternoon, lake-effect clouds move in and there is a chance to see some more lake-effect precipitation. Generally, most of us will stay dry but some spotty flakes or cold rain drops are possible. Overnight we start to see a change. An area of high pressure moves into the region which allows for us to clear out and also get a break from the lake-effect precipitation that we have been seeing. It will also be another cold night with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. Heading into Friday, we stay clear and dry. That area of high pressure that I mentioned sticks with us not only for Friday but into next week. This means that we see plenty of sunshine for Friday which is a nice end to the workweek. Temperatures on Friday rise back into the upper 40s.

Over the weekend, we continue the dry and clear pattern. Sunshine sticks with us and we also see an uptick in temperatures with highs both days reaching into the 50s. Monday is a nice start to the workweek with sunshine, dry weather, and temperatures near 60. Cloud cover starts to increase for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday still stay above average with temperatures reaching the upper 50s. Some cloud cover sticks with us for Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds for the day. Temperatures continue to stay into the mid to upper 50s for Wednesday.

Have an awesome day!

THURSDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS. STRAY FLAKES/DROPS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUD COVER

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

