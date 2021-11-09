Cloud cover increases today with spotty showers possible overnight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 9TH 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 9TH: 31°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:53 PM

Our friend high pressure is moving off to the east as a cold front advances into the region from the northwest. Ahead of this cold front is increasing cloud cover which will be the case as we head throughout the day today. It will be another dry day here across the Twin Tiers. Highs today will be above average again with temperatures reaching the 60s. The above average temperature trend holds this evening with lows tonight being in the mid 40s which is about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. Dry conditions also end tonight as that cold front moves through. Some spotty showers are possible. Heading into tomorrow morning, the cold front is fast moving, so cloud cover moves out during the morning and an area of high pressure moves in behind the cold front. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with dry conditions. Some high-level clouds move in during the evening and overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures on Wednesday reach the upper 50s.

An area of low pressure moves in for Thursday. Cloud cover increases throughout the day Thursday with temperatures reaching the upper 50s. Overnight Thursday, a strong cold front moves through bringing with it a wide swath of rain. This cold front will be fast moving and will be out of here Friday morning. Although, some showers may linger into Friday morning. Otherwise, Friday looks to be a dry day with just some clouds and temperatures into the low 60s. Heading into the weekend, we deal with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday but also the chance for some lake-effect precipitation. Most of it looks to stay near Lake Erie but some spotty showers are possible. Sunday looks to be our better chance for some lake-effect precipitation but any showers will be isolated. Nonetheless, it will be a cloudy day for Sunday. Some of the precipitation over the weekend could be mixed at times. Temperatures over the weekend will rise into the mid to upper 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions hold for Monday with the chance for mixed precipitation sticking around.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SPOTTY SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS EARLY. MORE CLOUDS MOVE IN LATE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS RETURN OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 59 LOW: 51

​​FRIDAY: CHANCE AM SHOWERS. LATE DAY BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE MIXED LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

