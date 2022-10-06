AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 42°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:41 PM

Building clouds Thursday evening into the overnight. Isolated shower possible for the evening into the overnight, but any rainfall staying light. Lows near 50 degrees.

Frontal system brings a cold front through for the end of the workweek. Chance for showers returns Friday, best timing in the morning and early afternoon as the cold front passes. It won’t be a washout with overall rainfall staying light. Windy and cooler end to the workweek. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 50s. Otherwise, cold front turning our winds to out of the northwest. Lake-enhanced clouds and a stray shower possible for the evening and overnight. If clouds are able to break for the overnight and winds subside, there is potential for frost in those locations. Lows into the mid to upper 30s.

Winds still in favor of lake-enhancement for the first part of Saturday. Mix of sun and clouds to start our weekend with a slight chance for a shower. Otherwise, a cool northwest breeze in favor of cooler than average temperatures with highs Saturday into the low to mid 50s. High pressure builds in through late day, allowing for a mostly clear and cold overnight. Potential for frost Saturday and Sunday nights with lows into the 30s. Mostly to partly sunny Sunday and breezy. Highs near 60 degrees. Front grazing the area on Monday bringing a slight chance for showers. Otherwise, most starting the workweek off dry. Highs into the 60s through midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE

LOW: 48

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 37

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

