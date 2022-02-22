Cold front drops our temperatures Wednesday, active weather continues this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 22ND: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 22ND: 17°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:49 PM

Steady rainfall through late Tuesday afternoon, then scattered showers continue for the evening and overnight. Additional rainfall for the overnight staying light, generally around 0.10″ and less. Cloudy conditions with patchy fog. Temperatures holding almost steady near 50 degrees.

Lingering rain to snow showers Wednesday, but staying light. Best chances for snow showers being in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier through the evening as winds turn in favor of lake-effect. Temperatures dropping following a cold front early in the day. Highs in the morning in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. A breezy northwesterly wind dropping temperatures closer to freezing by sunset. Drying out overnight and lows in the teens.

Increasing clouds Thursday ahead of another storm system. Dry for the afternoon and highs near 30 degrees. Storm storm moves in Thursday night and for Friday. Snow moves in Thursday night and snow likely for Friday. Track of this system will play a role in if we see a wintry mix also take place, which could happen into Friday morning. If we see a wintry mix, then that means less snow but more ice. At an early vantage point, it is looking likely for at least 5″ of snow, possibly even more. Regardless, it will be a messy commute Thursday night and through the first half of Friday. Something to keep an eye on over the next few days. Highs Friday near freezing. Chance for light showers continues this weekend. Highs Saturday near 30 degrees, then highs Sunday into the 30s. Chance for showers early next week.

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 9

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 6

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

