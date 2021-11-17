Cold front moves through Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 17TH 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 30°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM

A warm front lifts through the region Wednesday night. Clouds stick around for the overnight, but most staying dry. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, then warming into the early morning hours Thursday.

A brief break in cloud cover early Thursday morning before a cold front moves through the region. Clouds and rain showers return by late morning and early afternoon, pushing across the Twin Tiers from west to east. Rainfall totals around 0.25″ or less. Ahead of the cold front, staying breezy with southwest winds helping temperatures reach into the mid to upper 50s for highs. Following the cold front, winds turn in favor of lake-effect showers through the overnight. Temperatures drop to near freezing for overnight lows, so expecting rain showers to turn to snow showers.

Lingering lake-effect showers Friday before another area of high pressure builds into the region. Winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more at times. Highs near 40 degrees. High pressure builds in for the overnight, which will decrease our cloud cover and dry us out. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Staying dry Saturday with high pressure in place. Mid and high-level clouds move in through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance for both rain and snow showers returns Sunday and continues for early next week.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 31

​​FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY:MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

