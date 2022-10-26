AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 36°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cold front switching up our temperatures for the end of the workweek. By how much? See below:

TONIGHT:

Spotty showers into Wednesday evening, tapering by the early overnight. Stubborn clouds still with us through late. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Noticeably cooler end to the workweek due to Wednesday’s cold front. Cool northwest breeze ushering dry air into the region Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 50s, closer to average for this time of the year. Clouds around Thursday morning, but sunshine returns for the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Clear to mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Staying dry and cold with temperatures falling to near 30 degrees for overnight lows.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND:

High pressure in control of the region Friday and for the weekend. Upper-level moisture in place Friday allowing for mid and high-level clouds to filter overhead. Staying dry and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds clear out through the evening, turning clear for the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Sunshine starts our weekend. Pleasant Saturday with highs near 60 degrees. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Increasing mid/high-level clouds Sunday ahead of our next weather-maker. Dry afternoon and still mild. Highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns early next week. At this early vantage point, Halloween is not looking like a washout. Just have an umbrella with you when stepping out the door!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: DRYING OUT EARLY, CLOUDS CONTINUE

LOW: 44

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter