AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 28TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 28TH: 27°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:29 PM

Strong and cold northwest wind in favor of lake-effect scattered snow showers Monday afternoon, then becoming more stray to isolated in coverage for the evening and overnight. Additional snowfall staying light and mainly confined to the Finger Lakes. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and very cold. Lows in the low to mid teens, but a breezy wind knocking our wind chill temperatures down to near zero through early Tuesday morning.

Stray shower or flurry early Tuesday morning, but high pressure begins to work into the region for late day. Decreasing clouds through the afternoon as we begin to dry out. Still breezy and cold with highs into the low to mid 30s. Mainly clear and dry for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid teens.

Warm front lifts Wednesday morning, which brings our next chance for showers. A quick round of showers moves through for the late morning and early afternoon. We may see flurries to begin, then a cold rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Overall precipitation staying light, though. Breezy afternoon with highs into the low to mid 40s. Dry overnight and lows near 40 degrees. Cold front moves through on Thursday, which brings the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Otherwise, a mild day ahead of the cold front with highs near 70 degrees. Temperatures again drop for Friday, but a little closer to average for this time of the year. Chance for light showers to end the workweek. Highs into the 40s. At this early vantage point, it’s looking like a dry weekend ahead under a mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable into next week.

TUESDAY: LINGERING EARLY SHOWER/FLURRY. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 26

