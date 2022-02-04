Colder than average Saturday, seasonable again by Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 4TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 4TH: 15°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:26 PM

Scattered showers and flurries Friday evening, then stray lake-effect sticks around for the overnight. Clouds also continue along with a breezy northwest wind. Temperatures drop into the single digits for overnight lows.

Stray lake-effect lingers Saturday morning. High pressure builds in through the afternoon, which will lead to dry conditions and decreasing clouds. Breezy and cold with highs near 20 degrees. Limited to no clouds overnight combined with a light wind and fresh snow on the ground leading to a quick drop in temperatures. Lows below zero with valley locations nearing -10 degrees.

High pressure in control Sunday. Staying dry and seasonable. Southwesterly winds helping afternoon temperatures reach near freezing, closer to average for this time of the year. Mid and high clouds filter in overnight. Lows into the mid teens to near 20 degrees. Fairly quiet start to the new workweek. Afternoon highs near average under a mix of sun and clouds. Chance for flurries to light showers returns by midweek.

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. AM SNOW LIKELY, THEN SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 4

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 21 LOW: -5

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 11

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 16

