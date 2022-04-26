AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 26TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 26TH: 37°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:01 PM

Cold front slowly pushes east through Tuesday evening. Light showers pushing east through the evening and clouds continue into the overnight. Secondary disturbance moves through into the predawn hours, which brings the chance for additional showers into early Wednesday morning. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Wet snow may mix in with rainfall, but seeing only trace amounts. Best chances for any snow being in higher elevations of the Finger Lakes.

Northwest wind 10-20 mph for Wednesday. Lake-enhanced snow and rain showers for the day, but still staying light. Otherwise, below average temperatures with highs in the low to mid 40s. Strong winds will make it feel more like the 30s for the afternoon. Drying out with lingering clouds overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

High pressure in control of the region for the end of the workweek. Sunshine returns along with dry weather. Gradual warming trend begins with highs near 50 degrees for Thursday and Friday. At this vantage point, high pressure looks to hold through the weekend. Highs Saturday into the 50s, then highs Sunday into the 60s. Slight chance for showers Sunday, but most staying dry. Chance for showers returns early next week. Highs early next week near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

