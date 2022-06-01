AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 1ST: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 1ST: 48°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:37 PM

Frontal system over the region bringing a round of rainfall Wednesday afternoon into the late evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through with strong to severe potential. Two main concerns being strong wind and heavy rainfall, but small hail and frequent lightning also the case. Activity tapers shortly after sunset, but spotty showers will linger late. Areas of fog developing. Lows near 60 degrees.

Cold front over the area Thursday. Clouds continue into the afternoon with limited sunshine. Isolated showers possible during the day, but most of the area stays dry through sunset. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 70s. Spotty showers possible for the evening. Otherwise, mostly cloudy for the overnight and lows in the low to mid 50s.

A northwest breeze ushering dry air into the region Friday. Mostly sunny and comfortable for the afternoon. Highs near 70 degrees. Staying dry through the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees degrees. High pressure in place this weekend helping to keep us dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs both Saturday and Sunday near 70 degrees. Forecast models not agreeing on exact timing of our next round of rainfall for early next week. At this early vantage point, keeping a chance for showers and thunderstorms for early next week. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. DAYTIME ISOLATED SHOWERS. EVENING & OVERNIGHT SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

