AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 31ST: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 31ST: 54°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:43 PM

Weak cold front with limited moisture moving into the area Wednesday evening and early overnight. Mostly clear to partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

High pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek, bringing a cooler air mass along with it. Lingering clouds over the Finger Lakes Thursday morning, then plenty of sunshine in store for the afternoon. Breezy northwest wind keeping us slightly cooler than average with highs into the low to mid 70s. Mainly clear conditions for the overnight in favor of good radiational cooling. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Change in winds, to out of the south Friday, allowing for warmer conditions with highs near 80 degrees. Sunshine for the afternoon, then mainly clear for the overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 80s. Moisture moves in Saturday night, bringing the chance for rainfall. Cold front pushes in Sunday, which brings the chance for passing showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80 degrees. Cold front lingers to our south Monday. Chance for a passing light shower. Highs Labor Day in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Drying out into midweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

