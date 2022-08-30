AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 30TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 30TH: 55°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:31 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:45 PM

Cold front moving through the region Tuesday bringing rainfall to the area. Steady rain tapers from west to east through the early evening, but isolated showers stick around for the overnight. Additional rainfall staying light. Breaks in cloud cover, moisture at the surface and light winds setting the stage for overnight fog. Lows near 60 degrees.

Breezy northwest wind Wednesday brings the chance for isolated lake-enhanced showers for the morning, then ushering drier air into the region through late day. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon and feeling less humid. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Weak cold front moves through overnight with limited moisture. Slight chance for a light shower, otherwise intervals of clouds. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

High pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek, bringing a cooler air mass along with it. Fall-like Thursday with highs near 70 degrees, then overnight lows into the 40s. Change in winds, to out of the south Friday, allowing for warmer conditions with highs near 80 degrees. Dry start to the weekend, but chance for light rainfall returns Sunday and for Labor Day.

TUESDAY NIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. ISOLATED SHOWERS STICK AROUND & FOG

LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

