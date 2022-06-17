AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 17TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 17TH: 54°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Another cold front dropping through the region Friday evening and overnight bringing the chance for isolated rainfall. Any rainfall staying light. Most of the area staying dry, though, but with increasing cloud cover. Turning mostly cloudy for late and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Stubborn clouds sticking around Saturday morning before high pressure takes hold. We will see gradual clearing through the afternoon. Staying cooler than average with a breezy northwest wind. Highs near 60 degrees. Mostly clear and dry overnight. Lows into the low to mid 40s.

Sunshine continues Sunday and most of Monday as high pressure is slow to move out. Pleasant for Father’s Day with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Breezy northwest wind continues for the afternoon. Mostly clear and dry through the overnight. Lows into the 40s. Warming trend continues early next week. Highs Monday near 70 degrees, then into the 80s for highs through midweek. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns midweek.

SATURDAY: AM CLOUDS, PM SUN & BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

