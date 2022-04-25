AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 25TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 25TH: 37°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:00 PM

High pressure moving east through Monday and our next weather-maker moves in from the west. Increasing clouds Monday evening with an approaching cold front. A line of showers and thunderstorms moves through late Monday evening into the early overnight, but weakens as it moves from west to east. Spotty showers stick around through late with mostly cloudy conditions. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Cold front slowly pushes east Tuesday. Stray light showers stick around for the morning, then mainly dry for the afternoon. Clouds continue with a cooler northwest wind. Highs near 60 degrees, closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. Northwest wind setting us up for lake-enhanced showers Tuesday night. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Wet snow may mix in with rainfall, but seeing only trace amounts.

Northwest wind 10-20 mph for Wednesday. Lake-enhanced snow and rain showers for the day, but still staying light. Otherwise, below average temperatures with highs in the low to mid 40s. Drying out and decreasing clouds overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. High pressure in control of the region for the end of the workweek. Sunshine returns along with dry weather. Warming trend begins with highs near 50 degrees for Thursday and Friday. At this vantage point, high pressure looks to hold through the weekend. Highs Saturday into the 50s, then highs Sunday into the 60s. Chance for showers returns early next week.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

