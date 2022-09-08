AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 8TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 8TH: 52°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:30 PM

High pressure building into the region for the end of the workweek. Drying out with decreasing clouds through Thursday evening, turning mainly clear for the overnight. Conditions favorable for areas of fog to develop late, which may be locally dense into early Friday morning.

High pressure in place Friday. Fog lifts through mid morning, then sunshine returns for the afternoon. Staying dry and warm with highs near 80 degrees. Mainly clear for the overnight. Patchy valley fog late and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine returns for the start of the weekend with high pressure still in place. Upper-level moisture moves in through late day ahead of our next weather-maker, which leads to increasing high-level clouds. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Building clouds overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. Showers move in Sunday with our next disturbance impacting the region. Cloudy and cooler with highs into the low to mid 70s. Occasional showers continue through the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. Active weather continues through midweek with on-and-off again chances for rainfall. Highs back into the mid to upper 70s, close to average for this time of the year.

THURSDAY NIGHT: DRYING OUT, DECREASING CLOUDS. AREAS OF FOG LATE

LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MORNING FOG, THEN MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MOVE IN

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

MONDAY: CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

