Dry Friday, then low pressure moves in Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 21°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Cold front moves through the region Thursday night. Chance for showers returns for the late evening and early overnight, but coming along with limited moisture. Any rainfall ending before midnight, then decreasing clouds late. Lows near 40 degrees.

Sunshine starts our Friday, then increasing mid and high-level clouds through late day. Staying dry through the evening and mild for this time of the year. Highs approaching 50 degrees. Building clouds into the overnight as our next weather-maker moves into the region. Stray snow showers possible late and lows near 30 degrees.

Low pressure moves into the region from the south for the start of the weekend. Snow showers push into the Southern Tier through the early morning hours, while the Northern Tier can expect more of a sleet/freezing rain mix. As surface temperatures warm above freezing, we will see a transition to all rain showers by late day. Track of this system and how far north a warm front can lift will play a role in how much snowfall we see. At this vantage point, the Southern Tier is looking at an average of 1-3″ for snow accumulation. The Northern Tier could see a light glazing of ice through the morning hours. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 30s. Lingering rain showers mixing with and turning to light snow showers into the overnight, but little to no additional accumulation. Lows near 30 degrees. Chance for showers Sunday with a breezy northwest wind in favor of lake-effect. Highs into the low to mid 30s. Decreasing clouds into early next week as high pressure builds into the region. Highs early next week near 40 degrees.

​​FRIDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN, THEN POSSIBLE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

