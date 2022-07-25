AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 25TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 25TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:53 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:34 PM

Drier air working into the region through Monday in the wake of a cold front. Turning mostly clear for the overnight and cool. Lows in the low to mid 50s and valley fog developing late.

Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday. Warm and pleasant for the afternoon with dew point temperatures comfortably in the 50s. Highs near 80 degrees, close to what we are used to for this time of the year. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Weak wave rotates through the region Wednesday ahead of a frontal system. Chance for a few late day and overnight showers and rumbles of thunder, but not a washout. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Frontal system moves in Thursday bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms, but still not a washout. Highs again low to mid 80s. Showers may linger Friday as a cold front is slow to move out. Highs near 80 degrees. High pressure builds into the region for the weekend providing quiet conditions.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

