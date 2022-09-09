AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 9TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 9TH: 52°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:41 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:28 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker for the end of the workweek. Mainly clear for the evening and overnight. Patchy valley fog late and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine returns for the start of the weekend with high pressure still in place. Upper-level moisture moves in through late day ahead of our next weather-maker, which leads to increasing high-level clouds. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Building clouds overnight with stray showers possible after midnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Showers spread across the area from south to north through Sunday morning with our next disturbance impacting the region. Cloudy and cooler with highs near 70 degrees. Occasional showers take us throughout the day with a few downpours possible. Occasional showers continue through the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Frontal system impacting the region through Monday. Occasional showers likely with the chance for a few thunderstorms. Highs into the mid to upper 70s, close to average for this time of the year. Chance for showers lingers Tuesday, then stray lake-enhancement possible Wednesday. Highs back into the 70s. High pressure builds in for the end of the new workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG LATE

LOW: 53

SATURDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MOVE IN

HIGH: 72 LOW: 62

MONDAY: CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

