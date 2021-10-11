Dry start to the workweek, staying mild

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 38°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:33 PM

High pressure keeping our region quiet for the start of the workweek. Dry Monday with filtered sunshine for the afternoon. Mostly clear for the evening, then building cloud cover overnight. Patchy fog and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Morning clouds give way to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon Tuesday. Breezy southerly winds helping temperatures into the low to mid 70s for afternoon highs, above average for this time of the year. Increasing clouds Tuesday night ahead of our next weak disturbance. Lows near 60 degrees.

Isolated showers become possible into Wednesday morning, then chance for isolated showers continues for the afternoon. Weak disturbance moving through coming along with limited moisture, so little if any rainfall at all. Otherwise, mostly cloudy Wednesday and still slightly mild for this time of the year. Highs near 70 degrees. Drying out for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Staying dry Thursday, but upper-level moisture leading to filtered sunshine. Highs near 70 degrees. Another weak disturbance impacting the region for the end of the workweek bringing the chance for spotty light showers. Highs Friday near 70 degrees. At this early vantage point, it looks like our best chances for rainfall this week will be Saturday as low pressure moves into the region. Highs near 60 degrees. Drying out Sunday into early next week. Temperatures closer to what we are used to for this time of the year.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AFTERNOON

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE LATE PM SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57​​​​

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

MONDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

