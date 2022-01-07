Dry start to weekend, wintry mix to rainfall possible Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 7TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 7TH: 15°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Lingering lake-effect showers to flurries Friday evening and early overnight. Decreasing clouds and winds late as high pressure starts to build into the region. Lows near 10 degrees.

High pressure builds into the region Saturday, providing a quiet start to the weekend. Some sunshine Saturday afternoon and seasonable. Highs near 30 degrees. Increasing clouds for the evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s early in the night, then warming into early Sunday morning.

Next weather-maker moves in Sunday. Chance for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain into early Sunday morning, which may cause icy conditions on untreated surfaces. Showers then turn to rainfall by the afternoon as temperatures continue to warm. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Additional showers for the afternoon and evening staying light. Otherwise, mainly cloudy to end the weekend. A breezy southwest wind for the afternoon, which will turn west/northwest into the overnight. Winds in favor of lake-effect showers overnight and early next week, along with very cold temperatures. Highs Monday into the 20s, then into the teens for highs Tuesday. Both night’s lows into the single digits for many. Seasonable again by midweek.

SATURDAY: AFTERNOON SUNSHINE. INCREASING CLOUDS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 18

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 5

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/FLURRIES

HIGH: 15 LOW: 4

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

​​FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

