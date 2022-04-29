AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 29TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 29TH: 38°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:04 PM

*Fire Weather Alerts in effect for the Twin Tiers for the end of the workweek*

High pressure our main weather-maker through the end of the workweek. A dry airmass combined with no cloud cover setting the stage for temperatures to drop quickly as the sun goes down. Friday night’s lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

High pressure still in place for Saturday. Another day with plenty of sunshine for the start of the weekend. Staying dry and breezy for the afternoon. Winds out of the north/northwest 5-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible. Highs Saturday to near 60 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Increasing high clouds for the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

Clouds continue to build early Sunday as our next weather-maker approaches. Afternoon temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 60s. Most of the day stays dry, but chance for showers returns late day into the overnight. Isolated rumbles of thunder also possible overnight. Overall rainfall will be light. Lows near 50 degrees. Multiple weak disturbances moving through early next week bringing the chance for additional showers and rumbles of thunder. Highs early next week in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

