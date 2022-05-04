AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 4TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 4TH: 39°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:00 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:10 PM

Cloudy and foggy conditions with mist Wednesday evening as a weak cold front continues to move through. High pressure builds in overnight, which will lead to gradual clearing and weakening wind. Fog continues through late and lows in the low to mid 40s.

High pressure in control of the region Thursday. Mid and high-level clouds filter through the day. Staying dry and pleasant through the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Building clouds overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Low pressure moving to our south Friday and Saturday. Rain returns Friday and will be steady at times, especially into the Northern Tier. We will have to keep an eye on rainfall through the start of the weekend as areas in the Northern Tier could exceed 1″. System slowly moves off the coast Saturday, which will take rainfall along with it. Highs Friday and Saturday near 60 degrees. Lows both nights near 40 degrees. High pressure builds into the region Sunday and for early next week. Sunshine returns along with warmer temperatures.

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS RETURN

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: SHOWERS LINGER. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

