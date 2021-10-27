Dry Thursday, then rain returns into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 34°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:08 PM

Turning clear Wednesday evening and staying mostly clear for the overnight. Winds weaken after sunset, and this combined with no cloud cover setting the stage for temperatures to drop quickly. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Patchy fog and frost developing late.

Dry Thursday before our next weather-maker moves into the region. Sunshine in the morning helping afternoon temperatures to near 60 degrees. South/southeast wind 0-10 mph for the afternoon. Mid and high-level clouds through late day, then variable clouds overnight. Staying dry and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Increasing clouds Friday morning into the early afternoon as breezy southerly winds usher moisture into the area. Next weather-maker moves into the region bringing a chance for showers during the day time hours. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain then becomes likely by the evening and for the overnight, and may be heavy at times. Lows into the 40s.

Periods of rain continue Saturday as low pressure moves through the region. Rain will need to be monitored Friday night through Saturday as we have already experienced excessive rain this week. Areas prone to poor drainage, streams, creeks, rivers, and spots that experienced flooding already this week will be the main concerns. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 50s, then overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Front moves through Sunday, setting our winds up for lake-effect rain showers. Overall, the day won’t be a washout. Highs Halloween day into the 50s with a breezy northwest wind. Dry start to the new workweek, then chance for showers into midweek.

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43​​​​

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. RAIN RETURNS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN RETURNS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter