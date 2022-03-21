AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 21ST: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 21ST: 24°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Weak wave skimming the Twin Tiers Monday evening and early overnight. Increasing clouds into the evening and chance for light showers into the early overnight. Decreasing clouds into the predawn hours Tuesday. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

High pressure will keep our weather fairly quiet Tuesday. Some sunshine returning, but mid and high-level clouds moving in by late day. Dry weather continues for the afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees. Building clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Stray mixed shower possible early Wednesday, then chance for spotty rain showers for the afternoon. This is as a frontal system lifts into the region, which increases our chance for scattered showers for the overnight. Downpour possible, but overall rain staying light. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 40s, then overnight lows near 40 degrees.

Stray shower early Thursday, but most of the day staying dry. Highs back into the 50s. Chance for showers returns for the overnight and lows again near 40 degrees. On-and-off again rain chances continuing Friday and Saturday. Again, overall rainfall staying light. Limited sunshine and breezy. Highs both days near 50 degrees. Showers may linger early Sunday. Breezy and cooler with highs near 40 degrees. Drying out for early next week.

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM STRAY SHOWER, PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY & BREEZY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter