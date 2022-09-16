AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 16TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 16TH: 50°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:16 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker for the end of the workweek and start of the weekend. Mid/high-level clouds overhead through Friday night due to a weak front over the area. Staying dry and seasonable for lows. Temperatures dropping into the low to mid 50s.

High pressure still impacting the region Saturday, but sliding east and turning our winds to out of the south/southwest. A southwest wind warms us up for the weekend with highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Staying dry through the afternoon and overnight under partly to mostly clear conditions. Lows near 60 degrees.

Increasing heat and moisture Sunday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible before sunset Sunday. Otherwise, increasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees. Best chances for rainfall will be for the late overnight and Monday as a slow moving frontal system impacts the region. Highs Monday in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Drying out early Tuesday with a weak area of high pressure building in. Next weather-maker arrives for the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR/PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY VALLEY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY/FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY ISO. RAINFALL, CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

